A delegation of Russian doctors visited Turkmenistan

A delegation of Russian doctors visited Ashgabat last week, which included Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Tatyana Semenova, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation of the Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I.Pirogov, Candidate of Medical Sciences Denis Protsenko, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The government delegation also included the Director of the N.N. Blokhin National Center of Oncology, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Ivan Stilidi and Director of the Moscow Clinical Scientific and Practical Center named after A.S.Loginov, Head of the Department of Faculty Surgery of the Medical Faculty of Moscow State Medical University Igor Khatkov.

In addition, the delegation included representatives of medical academic circles in the field of pediatrics.

The Russian medical specialists visited medical centers, patient consultations, surgeries and lectures for Turkmen specialists.

Having familiarized herself with the activities of the clinics that are part of the Directorate of International Medical Centers, Tatyana Semenova stressed that Turkmen doctors today have all the opportunities to provide high-quality, affordable medical care to all citizens of Turkmenistan.

She confirmed the intention to expand Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the field of personnel training and experience exchange: “The year 2022 was very fruitful, and a large number of Turkmen doctors came to the leading medical organizations in Russia to see how colleagues work in the main profiles that are being widely developed in Turkmenistan today. This communication has been evaluated at a very high level, and we have agreed that we will continue to direct mutual collaboration on an international platform specifically in the field of healthcare.”

Professor Ivan Stilidi, after visiting the cancer center, told reporters that the parties are discussing plans for the construction and implementation of the project of a new cancer center in Turkmenistan.

According to him, a working visit of Turkmen oncologists to Moscow is already planned.

“Today we are not starting, but reviving cooperation directly between the N.N.Blokhin Cancer Center and oncologists of Turkmenistan, which has a long history of partnership,” he added.

Denis Protsenko, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation of the Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I. Pirogov, Candidate of Medical Sciences, a native of Ashgabat, shared his impressions of the meeting of the government delegation with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

“A roadmap is being developed now. In addition, the meeting discussed the expansion of quotas for the training of Turkmen youth in Russian universities. They also discussed the creation of the Russian-Turkmen University, where, I am sure, there should be and will be a medical faculty,” he said.

In addition, Russian medical specialists consulted patients of the Center for Maternal and Child Health, held consultations with Turkmen colleagues, and then gave a course of lectures, discussed issues related to modern diagnostic criteria and treatment of various pathologies.

All Russian and Turkmen healthcare representatives stressed that the visit is not the start, but rather the continuation of many years of cooperation. The intention to intensify traditional cooperation was the main outcome of the meetings and negotiations in Ashgabat. A Roadmap for cooperation will be prepared in two weeks, according to Professor I.S. Stilidi. ///nCa, 20 February 2023 (photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper)