AD Ports Group may invest in Turkmen shipbuilding



The heads of the company “AD Ports Group” of the UAE and the Agency of sea and river transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyayollary” discussed topical issues of cooperation via videoconference.

One of the topics discussed was the prospects for investing in the construction of new vessels in Turkmenistan. In addition, it was proposed to bring company’s vessels to the Caspian Sea.

Also, the parties explored the possibility of transferring the container terminal of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport on long-term terms to the trust management of AD Ports Group.

According to the head of the Emirati company, cooperation in this area can be realized through the creation of a joint venture with the Turkmen side.

During the meeting, as part of the implementation of the MoU signed between the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the AD Ports Group company in September 2022, the sides discussed port management, logistics development and cooperation in the field of maritime transport, as well as the introduction of a digital system in the country’s transport sector.

Abu Dhabi Ports owns or operates 10 ports and terminals in the UAE. Each facility is strategically located taking into account sea, air, road and rail connections. The company has a world-class infrastructure, which is constantly updated using the most modern technologies.

AD Ports Group, thanks to its constantly expanding infrastructure and strategic partnerships, has the power to drive global trade.

AD Ports Group recently announced its annual financial results for 2022, reporting record operating and financial performance with revenue growth of 41% year-on-year to US $ 1.5 billion compared to 2021.

In 2022, the volume of container traffic of AD Ports increased to 4.33 million TEU, which is 28% more than in 2021.///nCa, 19 February 2023