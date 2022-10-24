Romania and Turkmenistan discuss the development of the transport corridor “Caspian sea – Black sea”

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania hosted a meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan A.Annaev with Adrian George Foghis, coordinator of the Working Group on the international transit and transport route “Caspian Sea – Black Sea”.

The sides discussed the partnership in the transport and communications sector, including the preparation of a draft intergovernmental Agreement on international transit and transport corridor “Caspian Sea – Black Sea”.

The ides of this corridor was announced at the end of July 2018 during a meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian working group on transport issues.

The corridor will link the Caspian and Black Seas through Azerbaijan and Georgia, terminating in Romania. Important links of the route are the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta and the port of Turkmenbashi. ///nCa, 22 October 2022