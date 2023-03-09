Afghanistan is ready to start work on the TAPI gas pipeline project

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan said that the Islamic Emirate is fully ready to start practical work on the TAPI pipeline project, BaaghiTV reports.

According to the spokesman of the ministry, Homayoun Afghan, legal and technical obstacles ahead of the implementation of the project have been removed.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Economy of Afghanistan Abdul Latif Nazari called on the relevant countries and the World Bank to “focus on the TAPI project from the financial side so that all countries reach regional goals.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that there have been several meetings with the countries involved in the TAPI pipeline projects.

Afghan economists say the TAPI project is important for the economic development of the country.

“The implementation of this project in Afghanistan will strengthen Afghanistan’s position from the geopolitical side and from the economic side, it meets the needs of power and gas for Afghanistan,” said Darya Khan Baheer, an economist.

Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian Ambassador to Kabul, recently said that Russia is willing to take part in the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline in Afghanistan.

The topic of the project implementation was also touched upon at the recent Turkmen-Pakistani seminar in Islamabad, where the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atajan Movlamov noted that questions about the ‘financing of the TAPI project is no problem’. “Afghanistan is ready to cooperate on TAPI. We are flexible to discuss the ways forward with Pakistan”, the envoy said. ///nCa, 9 March 2023