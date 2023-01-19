Russia declares willingness to engage in construction and operation of TAPI

Russia may take part in the construction and operation of the Turkmenistan– Afghanistan– Pakistan–India gas pipeline, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release following a recent visit of Moscow’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov to Kabul.

He held consultations with the foreign minister of Afghanistan Amir Muttaqi and other representatives of the Afghan leadership.

“As the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes, national [Russian] economic operators may participate in the construction and operation of the Turkmenistan– Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, as well as in the restoration of large infrastructure projects built on the territory of Afghanistan during the Soviet era,” the press release says.

Meanwhile, the security concept of the first stage of the TAPI project was discussed by Turkmen Ambassador to Afghanistan Khoja Ovezov and Executive Director of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited Mukhammetmyrat Amanov with representatives of the interior ministry and the National Directorate of Security of Afghanistan.

It is noteworthy that Russia also talks about plans for the TAPI gas pipeline outside Afghanistan on the territory of the next consumer – Pakistan.

The other day, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, in an interview with the Pakistani newspaper The Nation, pointed out the possibility of linking Turkmen gas with the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Russia proposed project.

“The North-South gas pipeline, which was renamed the Pakistan Stream, is significant for both Russia and Pakistan. The Government of the Russian Federation pays great attention to it. Nevertheless, the approach to the implementation of such projects has to be comprehensive, it means not only a pipeline but also a source of gas for it. And we are currently discussing the project both from the point of view of transporting regasified gas and pipeline gas – from Iran or coming through TAPI. It is crucial to carefully study all the options available and come to the most transparent and economically justified one,” Shulginov said.

It is assumed that the Pakistan stream will connect LNG terminals at the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in southern Pakistan with the northern parts of the country. ///nCa, 19 January 2023