United Nations reminds that Afghanistan is still a grave humanitarian crisis – USD 4.6 billion required this year to assist Afghans

“Afghanistan remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in 2023, notwithstanding, of course, the recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria,” says Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan.

He was speaking via the video link from Kabul to the journalists in New York on 28 February 2023.

He said that climate change and the economic downturn continue to fuel the crisis in Afghanistan, and there have been no “encouraging developments” towards getting girls back into classrooms

The UN and partners are seeking $4.6 billion this year to assist the Afghan population.

According to the UN News Service, Alakbarov informed that over the past 18 months, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by up to 35 per cent, the cost of a basic food basket rose by 30 per cent and unemployment by 40 per cent.

Additionally, roughly 75 per cent of people's income is now spent just on food.