New Ministries of Transport and Communications Established in Turkmenistan, Position of Deputy Prime Minister for Transport and Communications Complex Introduced

During the expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on July 1, 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced a decision regarding a large-scale reorganization of the country’s transport and communications sector.

As part of the reforms, several new ministries and state services were established, and the position of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Transport and Communications Complex was introduced.

In accordance with the Presidential Decree, the following agencies were created through the transformation of existing entities:

– Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan (based on the “Türkmendemirýollary” agency)

– Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan (based on the “Türkmenaragatnaşyk” agency)

– Ministry of Automobile Transport of Turkmenistan (based on the “Türkmenawtoulaglary” agency)

– State Service “Türkmenhowaýollary” [Turkmen Airlines] (previously an agency, now elevated to state service status)

– State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan (also transformed from an agency)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the creation of new ministries and sectoral agencies aims to enhance the efficiency of this sector.

In line with the new administrative changes, the President approved the following appointments:

– Mammetkhan Chakiyev as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Transport and Communications Complex, with a six-month probationary period.

– Mammet Akmmammedov as Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan.

– Begench Annadurdyev as Minister of Automobile Transport of Turkmenistan.

– Hajymyrat Hudaygulyev as Minister of Communications of Turkmenistan (six-month probationary period).

– Dovran Saburov as Chairman of the State Service “Türkmenhowaýollary.” [Turkmen Airlines]

– Azat Shanazarov as Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan.

Addressing the newly appointed Vice-Premier M. Chakiyev, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the need to:

– Increase the volume of passenger and cargo transportation.

– Improve the quality of services in the transport sector.

– Intensify efforts to modernize railway infrastructure.

– Enhance the capacity of the railway network.

Special emphasis was placed on the importance of developing transit and export transportation via international road routes, reconstructing airports, systematically modernizing the aircraft fleet, opening new domestic and international air routes based on economically viable destinations, and upgrading the communications sector.

The Head of State instructed to fully utilize the potential of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant. ///nCa, 12 July 2025