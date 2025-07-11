Kazakhstan and Afghanistan to Strengthen Connectivity Between Central and South Asia — Memorandum Signed on the Torghundi–Herat Railway Construction

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the fundamental principles for the construction and operation of a railway linking Central and South Asia.

The document was signed in Kabul following negotiations between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The agreement concerns the construction of the Torghundi–Herat railway, which will become part of the Trans-Afghan corridor. According to Baradar’s office, the estimated investment for the project amounts to approximately US $ 500 million.

During his visit, Murat Nurtleu held separate meetings with Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nuriddin Azizi. Key topics of discussion included trade, economic cooperation, and logistics.

The parties addressed the development of effective transport and logistics infrastructure, including the Trans-Afghan route, which is expected to serve as a crucial element for ensuring sustainable and mutually beneficial trade in the region. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its intention to invest in the construction of the Torghundi–Herat railway, which will facilitate freight transportation toward Pakistani ports.

Furthermore, Nurtleu emphasized the interest of Kazakh companies in participating in major infrastructure projects within Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan has become an important partner with whom we are actively advancing trade and economic relations. Our goal is to increase bilateral trade to US $ 3 billion,” stated Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to expand the supply of agricultural products, fuel and lubricants, mineral fertilizers, and chemical industry goods.

In turn, Kazakhstan has proposed organizing the import of Afghan products — including fresh and dried fruits, mineral water, and non-alcoholic beverages — to its western regions through the border town of Torghundi and via Turkmenistan’s territory. This would allow Kazakh consumers to receive quality products during the off-season and help Afghan farmers access larger markets. ///nCa, 11 July 2025