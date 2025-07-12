Children’s Chess Tournament at the French Institute in Turkmenistan

Following the successful first tournament in March, organized by the Turkmen Chess Federation and the French Institute in Turkmenistan, the second tournament — designed especially for children — took place on the morning of Tuesday, 12 July at the Institute. The event was held on the eve of the celebration of France’s National Day on 14 July and World Chess Day on 20 July.

The blitz-format tournament was open only to players with a FIDE rating below 1600 and included two age categories: under 18 and under 12. In the under-18 category, the winner was Ahmed Djanbekov, while Jasmin Rakhmedova took first place among the younger participants. The top three players in each category received medals, certificates, and prizes from the organizers and sponsors — “Halk Hazyna” (Petro Canada) and “Resmi kepil.”

The event once again confirmed the strong partnership between the French Institute in Turkmenistan and the Turkmen Chess Federation, which have been jointly hosting regular chess gatherings twice a month at the Institute for the past two years. ///French Institute in Turkmenistan