Prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan within the framework of UNESCO were discussed

On June 9, 2026, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Turkmenistan Vafo Niyatbekzoda at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Also participating in the meeting was Ch. Rustemova, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for UNESCO.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

It was noted that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan are active participants in international cooperation in the preservation and promotion of intangible cultural heritage. The parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation within the framework of relevant UNESCO mechanisms.

An exchange of views took place on the possibilities of mutual support within the framework of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing Turkmen-Tajik cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations, including UNESCO. /// nCa, 10 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)