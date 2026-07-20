Turkmenistan Secures New Flow of Sulfur-Free Gas (updated)

A commercial flow of sulfur-free natural gas has been secured at production well No. 04 at one of the fields in the Mary province of Turkmenistan, the State News Agency TDH reports.

Well No. 04 is located at the Yylan field, which is situated in geographical proximity to the world-class Galkynysh field, according to Ussa Ussayev, Editor-in-Chief of the Nebit-Gaz newspaper, the official publication of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas complex.

The well was drilled to a depth of 2,916 meters, with production drawn from the 2,858–2,860 meter horizon. This resulted in a commercial flow of environmentally friendly, sulfur-free methane with no traces of sulfur or hydrogen sulfide. The well’s commercial flow rate exceeds 700,000 cubic meters of gas per day. Efforts are currently underway to further increase the well’s production capacity.

“As is well known, the modernization of wells at the Galkynysh gas field and its fundamental development play an important role in boosting the export potential of the oil and gas complex, drawing the attention of leading international producers. Securing this new gas flow demonstrates that the large-scale work being carried out in this area is bearing fruit. This opens up excellent opportunities for expanding hydrocarbon reserves, diversifying energy exports, and establishing reliable and sustainable systems for transporting Turkmenistan’s energy resources to international markets,” the TDH report notes.

The tapping of the new gas flow at the production well comes amid a large-scale expansion of production capacities at Galkynysh. The development of this supergiant cluster is being carried out in stages as part of a long-term energy partnership between Turkmenistan and China. In April 2026, the State Concern Turkmengaz, in cooperation with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), officially launched Phase Four of the commercial development of the Galkynysh field. Under this project, CNPC will construct turnkey facilities to process 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year, alongside drilling the required number of production wells. ///nCa, 20 July 2026