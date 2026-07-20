Turkmenistan and United States Mark Independence Anniversaries with Diplomatic and Cultural Events in Washington

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the United States, in partnership with the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, held a series of diplomatic and cultural events in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area on July 17–18, celebrating the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence alongside the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

The centerpiece of the program was a roundtable held on July 17 titled “Turkmenistan–United States Partnership: Celebrating Independence, Friendship, and a Shared Future.” The discussion brought together officials, scholars, and community members to reflect on the trajectory of relations between the two countries, according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan to the USA.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States Esen Aydogdyyev and Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Vepa Hajyyev spoke about the steady growth of bilateral cooperation, noting progress in international and multilateral formats as well as opportunities to expand ties in political, economic, educational, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Representing the U.S. side, Mark Cameron, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State, and Ambassador Matthew S. Klimow, former U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan, offered positive assessments of the current state of the relationship and pointed to substantial potential for further cooperation.

The roundtable drew a diverse audience, including representatives from the State Department, academic and analytical institutions, members of the business community, friends of Turkmenistan, and members of the Turkmen diaspora in the United States.

Complementing the diplomatic discussions, organizers staged a cultural exhibition highlighting Turkmenistan’s national heritage. The display featured examples of Turkmen decorative and applied arts, traditional national attire, books, and publications, offering attendees a window into the country’s cultural traditions.

The celebrations also included community-oriented activities designed to bring together the diplomatic corps, academics, diaspora members, and supporters of Turkmenistan.

A friendly chess tournament brought together participants from across these groups, with winners in first, second, and third place recognized with medals, certificates, and commemorative gifts.

The following day, 18 July, festivities concluded with a friendly soccer match, after which all participants received commemorative gifts marking the occasion. ///nCa, 20 July 2026