Turkmenistan Accelerates Creation of Regional Climate Centers

Turkmenistan is launching a series of initiatives designed to accelerate the establishment of the Regional Center for Climate Technologies in Central Asia and the Regional Center for Combatting Desertification.

During a Cabinet of ministers meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov presented the relevant proposals to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Specifically, Turkmenistan plans to establish an Interagency Commission. This body will be tasked with coordinating the practical implementation of initiatives to set up the Regional Center for Climate Technologies in Central Asia, the Regional Center for Combatting Desertification, and other environmental proposals. The commission will conduct regular negotiations on environmental and climate issues with foreign representatives, reputable international organizations, and financial institutions.

In addition, the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue is planned to be established to institutionalize international cooperation. The objective of the Dialogue is the consistent implementation of Turkmenistan’s climate initiatives.

Meredov also highlighted the need to develop an Action Plan of Turkmenistan for the creation of the Regional Center for Climate Technologies in Central Asia and the Regional Center for Combatting Desertification.

The Plan will outline the governance structure and interaction mechanisms for these centers. To eventually transform them into leading regional platforms for cooperation and innovation, Ashgabat will maintain coordinated efforts with relevant UN agencies and other international partners.

To ensure stable financial backing for these initiatives, it is proposed to expand cooperation with specialized UN divisions, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Adaptation Fund, as well as major financial institutions like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Furthermore, to promote climate action initiatives within the global community and boost international support, Turkmenistan plans to actively participate in high-level regional and global conferences, forums, and exhibitions. This will include hosting side events, setting up national pavilions, and organizing presentation platforms.

Commenting on Meredov’s report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is taking effective steps at both regional and global levels to combat climate change and ensure environmental security. Approving the proposals aimed at developing international climate cooperation, the head of state issued a number of instructions to the DPM.

In conclusion, the creation of specialized centers and the launch of the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue elevate Turkmenistan’s environmental diplomacy to a qualitatively new level. This comprehensive approach — spanning from the formation of internal interagency structures to the engagement of major international funds — demonstrates the country’s readiness not only to adapt to global challenges but also to serve as a key coordinator of the environmental agenda in Central Asia.

Earlier, we wrote about why the Central Asian region needs urgently the climate institutes proposed by Turkmenistan. Time Is the Missing Ingredient: Why Central Asia Needs Turkmenistan’s Proposed Environmental Institu… ///nCa, 20 July 2026