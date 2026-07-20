Rashid Meredov and Sergey Lavrov Hold Telephone Conversation (updated)

Today, 20 July 2026, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

During the conversation, a number of issues on the agenda of Turkmen-Russian relations were discussed.

“The parties paid special attention to the issues of further strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia in the humanitarian sphere. At the same time, the importance of intensifying work to promote a number of joint educational and cultural projects was emphasized,” the MFA press release states.

The foreign ministers also touched upon the topic of upcoming contacts, including multilateral events at the highest and high levels scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan in October 2026.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

The foreign ministry of Russia reports the following regarding the conversation: “The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and upcoming contacts, as well as the coordination of efforts within international platforms, paying special attention to cooperation within the CIS. The mutual commitment to the further development of comprehensive cooperation in the spirit of deep strategic partnership was reaffirmed.” ///nCa, 20 July 2026