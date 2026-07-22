Silk Road Meets ‘Arirang’: Gwangju Hosts Cultural Festival Ahead of Landmark Central Asia–Korea Summit

In a prelude to the upcoming historical “Central Asia–Republic of Korea” Summit scheduled for September 2026, the city of Gwangju hosted a cross-cultural music event titled “Cultural Journey along the Great Silk Road with the Song ‘Arirang’.”

Organized as part of the Republic of Korea’s International Friendship Days, the festival brought together traditional music masters from across Central Asia to explore the historical and musical ties fostered by the ancient Silk Road, according to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

A centerpiece of the event was the creative reinterpretation of “Arirang”—a iconic Korean folk anthem inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Performers from all five Central Asian countries presented their own unique interpretations of the masterpiece, blending regional traditions with Korea’s legendary musical heritage.

Representing Turkmenistan, Begench Gayypov, a senior lecturer at the Maya Kuliyeva Turkmen National Conservatory, and Arslan Jumayev, an artist from the Chardzhev Etrap Cultural Center in Lebap Region, delivered a standout performance. Dressed in traditional Korean attire, the duo captivated the audience and earned widespread acclaim.

In recognition of their contributions to promoting international cultural exchange, both Turkmen artists were honored with commemorative festival medals and official diplomas from the “Central Asia–Republic of Korea” Friendship Association. ///nCa, 22 July 2026