Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Meets New UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan

On 20 July 2026, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Xiaojun Grace Wang, the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN system.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030, the preparation of Turkmenistan’s Voluntary National Review on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the activities of the “Turkmenistan–UN” Strategic Advisory Council.

The parties expressed interest in developing new joint initiatives that align with Turkmenistan’s national priorities and the global goals of sustainable development.

The importance of promoting Turkmenistan’s international initiatives within the UN framework, as well as the implementation of the Awaza Political Declaration and the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034, was also underscored.

The meeting concluded with an expression of confidence in the continued, steady development of fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.///nCa, 20 July 2026