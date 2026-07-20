South Korea to Share Smart Water Management Expertise with Central Asian Experts

In anticipation of the first “Republic of Korea – Central Asia” Summit, scheduled for September this year in Seoul, South Korea will host a training program for invited Central Asian experts in the field of water resources management, The Korea Post reports.

The “Smart Water Management in Central Asia — 2026 Training Program” will take place from 20 to 24 July. It is co-organized by the Secretariat of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum under the Korea Foundation (KF) and the International Centre for Water Security and Sustainable Management (i-WSSM) under the auspices of UNESCO.

The program primarily focuses on sharing South Korea’s experience in water management policy and smart technologies, as well as expanding practical partnership networks with Central Asian nations.

This year’s program marks the tenth installment of the initiative, which has been carried out since 2017 as part of a project to strengthen Central Asia’s capacity in smart water management.

Turkmenistan will dispatch a delegation of five water management specialists to participate in the program. Their involvement in events coordinated with the training initiative aims to expand the scale of regional cooperation in the water sector across all five Central Asian countries.

During the training period, the participants will visit key water management facilities throughout the country, including the cities of Daejeon, Cheonan, Hwaseong, and Seoul. The guests will gain firsthand insight into South Korea’s integrated water resources management policy, advanced technologies, and operational systems, alongside engaging in practical exchanges regarding policy and technology.

Additionally, a “Korea-Central Asia Multilateral Meeting and Seminar on Water Industry Cooperation” will be held on 23 July. The event is hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea. It is co-organized by the Secretariat of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, i-WSSM under the auspices of UNESCO in the Republic of Korea, the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water), and the Korea Environment Corporation.

Approximately 60 participants are expected to attend the event, including delegations from the five Central Asian countries, as well as representatives from South Korean government agencies and profile companies. The sides will discuss smart water management technologies, avenues for water industry cooperation, and sustainable water management policies.

The Korea Foundation (KF) expressed confidence that this training program will not only solidify the foundation for water cooperation ahead of the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit but also contribute to expanding long-term, sustainable partnerships with the countries of the region through the transfer of Korea’s technological expertise. ///nCa, 20 July 2026