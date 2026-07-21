UN Country Team in Turkmenistan to Focus on Four Key Priorities, Says New Resident Coordinator

The United Nations Country Team in Turkmenistan will guide its work around four key priority areas, announced the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Ms. Xiaojun Grace Wang, during her meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Monday, 20 July.

According to UNRCO’s press-release, presenting her credentials to the President, Ms. Wang officially assumed her duties as the designated representative of the UN Secretary-General and the highest-ranking official of the UN development system in the country.

In turn, President Berdimuhamedov handed over a letter expressing confidence that her appointment would provide new impetus to strengthening UN-Turkmenistan cooperation.

The four strategic priorities that will guide the UN Country Team’s work in Turkmenistan include:

Putting people at the centre of development , with a strong focus on leaving no one behind, particularly women, young people, and vulnerable groups;

, with a strong focus on leaving no one behind, particularly women, young people, and vulnerable groups; Supporting innovation and technology for sustainable development , including facilitating the application and transfer of new technologies and supporting the operationalization of the Regional Climate Technology Centre for Central Asia in Ashgabat;

, including facilitating the application and transfer of new technologies and supporting the operationalization of the Regional Climate Technology Centre for Central Asia in Ashgabat; Strengthening data systems and evidence-based policymaking , including advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) monitoring and promoting the “Beyond GDP” approach highlighted in the Pact for the Future; and

, including advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) monitoring and promoting the “Beyond GDP” approach highlighted in the Pact for the Future; and Mobilizing the full expertise of the UN system to support Turkmenistan’s national priorities, including the establishment of the proposed University of Peace and Neutrality.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their strategic partnership and shared commitment to advancing national priorities under the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the SDGs.

Ms. Wang commended Turkmenistan’s active role in regional and global public goods through its permanent neutrality, preventive diplomacy, and support for multilateralism. She also highlighted the adoption of the Awaza Programme of Action at the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) in 2025 as a significant contribution to addressing the challenges of LLDCs.

Following the presentation of her credentials, Ms. Wang laid flowers at the Monument of Independence and paid tribute to the first President of Turkmenistan, Saparmurat Niyazov.

Ms. Xiaojun Grace Wang brings nearly 30 years of experience in international development, with extensive expertise in sustainable development, multilateral cooperation, development finance, and South-South cooperation to her new post. Prior to this role, she served in senior leadership positions at the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). She holds a PhD in Education and International Development from the University of London. ///nCa, 21 July 2026