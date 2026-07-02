Turkmenistan and Kenya Aim to Boost Cooperation: New Ambassador Presents Credentials in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral political dialogue and expanding trade and economic ties. The official accreditation ceremony for the newly appointed head of the Kenyan diplomatic mission took place in Ashgabat.

On behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) D. Gulmanova accepted the credentials of Jonah Maina Mwangi, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kenya to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tehran).

During the meeting at the Mejlis, the diplomat was briefed on the key pillars of neutral Turkmenistan’s domestic policy and peaceful foreign strategy, the structure and legislative activities of the national parliament, and Ashgabat’s global initiatives aimed at strengthening international peace and security.

On the same day, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the Kenyan Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the diplomat presented copies of his credentials. The parties conducted a detailed review of the prospects for bilateral partnership.

The diplomats agreed that Ashgabat and Nairobi possess significant potential to intensify political dialogue, expand trade and economic relations, and enhance the legal framework governing their interaction.

Special attention was paid to establishing cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, and the textile industry, alongside strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, including education, science, culture, and sports.

A key focus of the discussions at the Foreign Ministry was the reinforcement of constructive dialogue within international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

In this context, the Turkmen side invited Kenya to join the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development, an initiative established by Turkmenistan.

Concluding the meetings, Ambassador Jonah Maina Mwangi assured that he would spare no effort to comprehensively strengthen and expand mutually beneficial interstate cooperation.

/// nCa, 2 July 2026 (based on materials from the Mejlis and MFA Turkmenistan)