Akhal-Teke Horses to Conquer Europe: Netherlands to Host World Beauty Championship and the Equestrian Sports Competition

Elvira Kadyrova

From September 4 to 6, 2026, the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre in Kronenberg, Kingdom of the Netherlands, will host a landmark event in the equestrian world: the World Beauty Championship and the Equestrian Competition among Akhal-Teke Horses. The extensive preparations for this first-ever global forum and the details of its packed program were unveiled today during a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The briefing brought together heads of relevant Turkmen agencies, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, alongside local and international media representatives. The speakers noted that holding such a large-scale championship on a European platform for the first time will be a major international milestone. It is set to strengthen ties between nations, expand cooperation in horse breeding, sports, science, and culture, and allow millions of people to discover the unique heritage of Turkmenistan.

A Look at the Event Program

The Championship will feature four core pillars: the World Akhal-Teke Championship and Beauty Show, an open conference of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association, an International Scientific Conference, and an exhibition-fair showcasing Turkmen culture and traditions.

During the briefing, Berdyniyaz Myatiyev, Head of the Specialized Training Center “Diplomatic Protocol” at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, shared the detailed schedule of the forum, which blends athletic competition, a business agenda, and spectacular entertainment:

4 September (Thursday): The day kicks off with the preliminary and stage rounds of the Akhal-Teke beauty contest running from 10:00 to 15:00. This will be followed by dressage competitions in the main arena. Concurrently, the Asteria Hotel will host the International Scientific and Practical Conference titled “The Akhal-Teke Horse: The Turkmen Art of World-Class Horse Breeding,” where leading scientists, breeders, and veterinarians will present papers on preserving bloodline purity, breeding specificities, nutrition, and modern athletic training for Akhal-Teke horses.

The day kicks off with the preliminary and stage rounds of the Akhal-Teke beauty contest running from 10:00 to 15:00. This will be followed by dressage competitions in the main arena. Concurrently, the Asteria Hotel will host the International Scientific and Practical Conference titled “The Akhal-Teke Horse: The Turkmen Art of World-Class Horse Breeding,” where leading scientists, breeders, and veterinarians will present papers on preserving bloodline purity, breeding specificities, nutrition, and modern athletic training for Akhal-Teke horses. 5 September (Friday) — The Main Day: The itinerary opens with an open conference of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association (headquartered in Ashgabat). The day will culminate in the grand finale of the Beauty Pageant for horses aged 1 to 4 years, alongside thrilling show jumping competitions. In total, the organizers will award prizes across 17 prestigious categories, with all trophies and awards fully provided by the Turkmen side. The day will conclude with a gala dinner and a concert featuring masters of the arts.

A major cultural centerpiece will be the international art competition and the grand exhibition-fair.

A highly anticipated highlight of the championship is the performance by the world-famous Turkmen equestrian group “Galkynysh”. Their breathtaking showmanship, rooted in centuries-old traditions of Turkmen horsemanship, never fails to captivate audiences worldwide.

International Art Competition

Beyond the sporting events, the championship in the Netherlands holds immense cultural significance. Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Nursakhet Shirimov, announced the launch of the International Art Competition “The Akhal-Teke Charger: The Paradigm of Beauty”.

Artists, creators, and artisans from around the globe aged 18 and older are invited to compete for the Grand Prix and top honors (1st, 2nd, and 3rd places) across five categories celebrating the grace of the Akhal-Teke breed:

Painting

Sculpture

Jewelry Art

Carpet Weaving

Photography

Applications along with digital photographs of the submissions must be sent to the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan by July 30, 2026.

The jury panel will comprise prominent Turkmen and international cultural figures, scientists, and industry experts.

Finalists from abroad will receive official invitations in advance through diplomatic channels. The competing artworks will be displayed in a dedicated exhibition area at the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre, where the international jury will select the winners. The award ceremony for the art competition will take place on 5 September .

The official guidelines and regulations of the competition will be distributed to all foreign diplomatic missions.

The creative contest is jointly organized by the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre (Kronenberg), the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan, the “Turkmen Atlary” State Association, and the European Akhal-Teke Horse Association.

Exhibition-Fair: Turkmenistan in All Its Splendor

To showcase the nation’s trade, economic, and artisanal potential, Kronenberg will host a large-scale exhibition-fair of Turkmenistan’s decorative and applied arts. Visitors will be treated to a display of iconic Turkmen national jewelry, hand-woven carpets, fine crafts, and traditional goods.

Amangeldy Nazarov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, stated that the exhibition-fair will occupy a 125×70 meter area within the Maya Delorez Arena at the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre.

This zone will house seven national pavilions representing the “Turkmenhaly” State Association, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the “Turkmen Atlary” State Association, the Ministry of Textile Industry, alongside three pavilions dedicated to the businesses of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Additionally, the exhibition grounds will feature a dedicated area for international booths, and the Turkmen side warmly extends an invitation to foreign participants to join the showcase.

Turkmenistan to Support Championship Participants

The Director General of the “Turkmen Atlary” State Association, Ahmed Berdiyev, stressed that the Akhal-Teke horse is not merely one of the oldest breeds in the world, but a living embodiment of nobility, strength, beauty, and loyalty—making it an invaluable asset to the Turkmen people and a vital part of global cultural heritage.

The European Akhal-Teke Horse Association serves as the co-organizer of this international beauty championship.

Significantly, the Turkmen side emphasized its readiness to provide comprehensive logistical and organizational support to Akhal-Teke owners from Central Asian nations (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan), as well as Azerbaijan, Iran, and Afghanistan, who wish to send their horses to compete in the tournament. /// nCa, 1 July 2026

Here are some photos from the briefing: