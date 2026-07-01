Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Visits Turkmenistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Ermek Kosherbaev, is on an official visit to Turkmenistan from 30 June to 1 July 2026.

During the visit, a wide range of issues regarding Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation is scheduled for discussion. This includes advancing political dialogue, strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties, expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as addressing current topics on the international and regional agendas.

Special attention will be focused on implementing agreements reached at the highest level.

According to THP reports, a cultural program was organized for the Kazakh delegation on the first day of the visit.

Upon arrival, the Kazakh delegation proceeded to the capital’s Lachyn Park, where Kosherbaev participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the prominent Kazakh poet and thinker, Abay Kunanbayev.

The next stop on the itinerary was the Independence Monument of Turkmenistan, one of the country’s key memorial complexes, where the Kazakh representatives honored the memory of national heroes by laying flowers at the base of the monument.

Following this, the delegation visited the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan.

///nCa, 30 June 2026