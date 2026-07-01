Turkmenistan Hands Over Signed Central Asian Friendship Treaty to Kazakhstan

Turkmenistan has finalized a major step in formalizing a landmark regional agreement. Today, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the original copy of the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century, signed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, was officially handed over to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev. This was reported by the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan.

The foundational five-party Treaty, which consists of 32 articles, aims to:

Deepen multifaceted partnership based on mutual trust;

Foster close interaction to maintain enduring peace and regional stability;

Jointly counter modern challenges and security threats;

Address and respect the strategic interests of each nation.

The Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in t… was originally signed by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan on 21 July 2022, following the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

In November 2025, the President of Turkmenistan signed the Law on the Ratification of the Treaty. The delivery of the original document signed by Turkmenistan solidifies Ashgabat’s full-scale participation in this regional integration process.

The full text of the Treaty is available in the Information and Legal System of Legal Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan. /// nCa, 1 July 2026