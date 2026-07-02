President of Turkmenistan Receives Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

On Wednesday, 1 July, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, who arrived in Ashgabat on an official visit.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Turkmen President and to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Kosherbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation, which continues to develop in a spirit of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

In turn, President Berdimuhamedov noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in bilateral ties and stressed the importance of further deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, highlighting the significance of the inter-ministerial consultations taking place during this visit. They reiterated that relations between the two countries are firmly rooted in the principles of good-neighborliness, equality, and mutual trust.

Special attention was paid to cooperation on the international stage. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan actively collaborate within major international frameworks, including the UN, OSCE, CIS, and ECO. The sides also underscored successful coordination within regional formats, such as the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the “Central Asia Plus” regional partnership frameworks.

In terms of economic cooperation, the parties identified the Joint Turkmen-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation as a key driver of bilateral relations. The commission recently held its latest session in Astana on the eve of the Minister’s visit.

Both sides agreed that the commission’s work is vital for unlocking the full potential of bilateral ties, boosting mutual trade volumes, attracting investments, and launching joint projects.

The discussion also touched upon cultural and humanitarian cooperation, with a particular focus on ongoing joint initiatives in education, healthcare, science, culture, and sports.

Concluding the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev expressed confidence in the continued expansion of Turkmen-Kazakh relations for the benefit of the people of both nations. ///nCa, 2 July 2026 (Based on reports from TDH and MFA Kazakhstan)