Charity Initiative for Kurban Bayram: 30 Children Receive New Clothing

On the occasion of the sacred holiday of Kurban Bayram, the public association “Keyik Okara,” with the financial support of the Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan, organized a charitable initiative to support children in need.

As part of the initiative, 30 children received new clothing specially purchased for the holiday celebrations. The project aimed to assist families facing difficult circumstances and to bring joy and a festive spirit to children during one of the most important holidays of the year.

The organizers noted that Kurban Bayram is traditionally a time of compassion, generosity, and care for others. Such charitable activities help promote humanitarian values, encourage a culture of giving, and strengthen social responsibility within the community.

Representatives of the public association “Keyik Okara” expressed their sincere gratitude to the Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan for its financial support and contribution to the successful implementation of the project. Through this joint effort, the organizers were able to bring happiness, attention, and a sense of celebration to the children.

The initiative was warmly welcomed by both the children and their families, who emphasized the importance of such support for those in need. The clothing provided not only offered practical assistance but also served as a symbol of care, kindness, and friendship.

The organizers expressed hope that cooperation in the humanitarian field will continue in the future, leading to the implementation of new social projects aimed at supporting children and strengthening community solidarity. ///Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan, 2 June 2026