Dmitry Shlapachenko Completes His Mission as UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan

On 30 June 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, who is completing his diplomatic mission in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the UN system, as well as prospects for further development of cooperation.

Meredov praised Shlapachenko’s significant contribution to the implementation of joint programs and projects aimed at socio-economic development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted cooperation with the United Nations, viewing the UN as a key international partner in matters of peace, security, and sustainable development.

The Minister wished Dmitry Shlapachenko success in his future professional endeavors.

In conclusion, Dmitry Shlapachenko expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the assistance and support provided during his mission in the country./// nCa, 30 June 2026