Turkmen Delegation Attends the Fourth High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of UN Member States

A Turkmen delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Security of Turkmenistan participated in the Fourth High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States, held at the UN Headquarters.

On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation also took part in a UN counter-terrorism side-event dedicated to national and regional counter-terrorism strategies, as well as practical lessons in preventing and countering violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

In its statement, Turkmenistan emphasized that prevention remains a strategic national priority. This approach is intrinsically linked to the country’s foreign policy of Permanent Neutrality, preventive diplomacy, and regional cooperation.

The Turkmen side highlighted several key areas critical to maintaining regional stability:

Early warning mechanisms;

Fostering community resilience against radical ideologies;

Strengthening border security;

Building institutional capacity.

Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to reinforcing comprehensive and forward-looking approaches to counter-terrorism. The country will continue to enhance its close cooperation with international partners, including the United Nations, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), and the OSCE. ///nCa, 30 June 2026