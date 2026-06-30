UNODC Programme Office in Turkmenistan Launches Youth Awareness Week for World Drug Day, Empowering Youth for a Drug-Free Future

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 26 June 2026 – The UNODC Programme Office in Turkmenistan together with the Regional Youth Network for Central Asia (RYNCA) Members in Turkmenistan, have launched an engaging “Youth Awareness & Healthy Lifestyle Week” titled “Prevention Starts with Me,” in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, marked annually on June 26th. This week-long initiative, running from 25 June to 2 July 2026, at the UN Building in Ashgabat, aims to equip adolescents and youth aged 13-18 with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to make informed choices and lead healthy, drug-free lives.

The UNODC Programme Office in Turkmenistan is at the forefront of this crucial campaign, recognizing the profound impact of youth engagement in fostering a safer and healthier society. A key highlight of the initiative is the active and enthusiastic participation of Turkmenistan’s RYNCA Members, who are demonstrating a strong commitment to peer-to-peer education and advocacy.

The week commenced on Thursday, 25 June 2026 with an impactful Opening Ceremony and Awareness Session. The day featured inspiring speeches, insightful presentations on drug abuse prevention by RYNCA Members Rahman Annaberdyev, Aylar Goliyeva, Aylar Batyrova, Roksana Matridayeva, Atajan Gylyjov and Mahri Atajanova and engaging scientific demonstrations. The session concluded with a powerful theatrical performance by Aylar Goliyeva, leaving participants with a deeper understanding of the risks associated with drug abuse and the critical importance of making healthy decisions.

Friday, 26 June 2026 dedicated to Healthy Lifestyle Day, saw participants actively embracing physical and mental well-being. The day began with a rejuvenating yoga session led by Aylar Goliyeva and Ayperi Vepalyyeva, followed by practical self-defense basics with Rahman Annaberdyev and AllanurKurbanov. A vibrant “Food Fest” and healthy nutrition activities, facilitated by Nazarhan Rejepov, was a particular highlight where young participants showcased their creativity and commitment to well-being. The youth enthusiastically presented a diverse array of healthy beverages and meals, sharing detailed insights on how these nutritious choices can serve as powerful alternatives to unhealthy habits. They effectively demonstrated how incorporating such foods can help overcome dependence on harmful substances, offering a positive path away from the temptation for harmful consumption.

“Youth are not just attendees; they are co-creators of this initiative, demonstrating a remarkable willingness to promote healthy living and be agents of change. Their engagement is invaluable as we work towards building resilient communities,” said Rustam Babaev, OIC Head of the UNODC Programme Office in Turkmenistan.

The “Youth Awareness & Healthy Lifestyle Week” will continue with further enriching activities in the coming days, including sessions on Creativity and Emotional Well-being on Munday, 29 June 2026 and a focus on Youth Voices and a Closing Ceremony on Thursday, 2 July 2026. These upcoming events will further explore topics such as art therapy, logo design competitions, debates, and film screenings, all designed to empower young people and strengthen their leadership capabilities.

This initiative underscores the UNODC’s commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s youth in their journey towards a healthy and drug-free future, fostering a generation that is aware, empowered, and actively contributing to positive social development.

About the Regional Youth Network for Central Asia (RYNCA): RYNCA is a network of young leaders from Central Asian countries committed to promoting drug prevention, healthy lifestyles, and positive social change within their communities. ///UN Turkmenistan, 29 June 2026