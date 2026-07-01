Arts Echoing Among Glorious Ruins: Opera and Ballet Performances in Türkiye’s Ancient Cities

Türkiye’s open-air venues, including the ancient sites and theatres, have recently captured global attention on social media. Millions have watched a viral video from an open-air theatre in the Aegean city of İzmir, where a cat unexpectedly wandered onto the stage during the final scene of a performance of Romeo and Juliet, delighting both the audience and the actors. Another widely shared clip shows Türkiye’s World Cup opener against Australia being screened at the ancient Antiphellos Theatre in Kaş, on the Turkish Riviera. More than 4,000 spectators filled the historic venue, which also hosts the annual Kaş Film Festival, creating an unforgettable atmosphere with the Mediterranean Sea as a stunning backdrop.

Once the stage for gladiatorial contests, theatrical performances, and ancient tragedies, these remarkable venues of the ancient world continue to serve as vibrant cultural gathering spaces, much as they did centuries ago. Today, they offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience culture in settings where history comes alive. And this summer, several of Türkiye’s ancient cities will once again host opera and ballet festivals, transforming centuries-old landmarks into spectacular open-air stages. Set against breathtaking historical backdrops, these events seamlessly blend the timeless beauty of the performing arts with the enduring legacy of the ancient world. As history and performance converge, they offer audiences an experience unlike any other.

Opera Nights Under the Aegean and Mediterranean Sky

The festival season begins in the ancient city of Ephesus, one of Türkiye’s most iconic archaeological sites. The 9th International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival will be held from June 26 to July 8, featuring a compelling programme ranging from Swan Lake and Carmina Burana to Tosca. Under a star-studded sky, the Ancient Theatre of Ephesus will once again welcome performing arts enthusiasts from around the world.

Later in the season, the spotlight shifts to Antalya’s unique gem, Aspendos. Home to one of the best-preserved Roman theatres in the Mediterranean world and an exceptionally well-preserved aqueduct system, Aspendos is among the region’s most popular ancient sites. For more than three decades, the ancient city has hosted the Aspendos International Opera and Ballet Festival. This year, the festival’s 33rd edition will take place from September 12 to 26, bringing world-class performances to the theatre’s magnificent acoustics and extraordinary historical setting.

A Summer of Ballet in the Heart of Bodrum

Similarly, in Muğla, home to some of Türkiye’s most renowned resort towns and located at the meeting point of the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, the summer season is brightened by the light of art. In Bodrum, a district famous for its luxury resorts, the annual ballet festival at the historic castle continues to draw strong interest. The 23rd International Bodrum Ballet Festival is set to once again welcome art lovers between July 31 and August 13 this year.

Beyond their spectacular performances, Ephesus, Aspendos and Bodrum Castle offer another memorable cultural experience after sunset. As part of Türkiye’s Night Museums initiative, visitors can explore Ephesus and Aspendos under special illumination, discovering the timeless beauty of these ancient sites in a unique evening setting. In Bodrum, the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology, located within the historic castle and included in the Night Museums Project, also welcomes visitors for evening visits.

Alongside opera and ballet festivals, Türkiye’s ancient cities host a diverse range of cultural events throughout the year. The Phaselis Festival brings world-class musicians to a unique historical setting, while the Bergama Theatre Festival showcases remarkable productions in one of the country’s most fascinating ancient landscapes. At the same time, ongoing archaeological excavations continue to uncover new discoveries, adding fresh layers to the stories of these historic sites. Recently, a Roman-era mosaic depicting Young Eurymedon, the river god associated with ancient Aspendos, was unearthed at the site. This summer, visitors can experience both the rich cultural life and the ever-evolving heritage of Türkiye’s ancient cities. ///nCa, 1 July 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)