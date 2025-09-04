Turkmenistan Experts Study Germany’s Advanced Logistics Practices

From 24 to 30 August 2025, representatives from Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service and Transport and Logistics Center participated in a study visit to Germany. The event was organized under the Regional Project “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia” (TFCA), supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The visit aimed to explore Germany’s cutting-edge expertise in logistics and supply chain management. The program included tours of leading logistics companies and facilities.

At Rhenus Group in Duisburg, the Turkmen delegation learned about innovative technologies, including the AutoStore system, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), automated guided vehicles (AGV), and the concept of the “warehouse of the future.”

At Henkel HCB Logistics in Düsseldorf-Holthausen, a distribution system powered by AGVs and 100% renewable energy was showcased.

The delegation also visited the DHL Innovation Center in Bonn, the Port of Duisburg, and companies such as Pfenning Logistics, Emons, BLG Logistics, and Am Zehnhoff-Söns, where modern approaches to warehousing, multimodal logistics, and sustainable development were demonstrated. Special emphasis was placed on digitization, process automation, and eco-friendly technologies.

The visit enabled Turkmenistan to gain insights into global best practices and strengthen ties with Central Asian counterparts. The acquired knowledge will support the modernization of Turkmenistan’s logistics infrastructure and the enhancement of customs procedures, contributing to more efficient trade processes. ///nCa, 4 September 2025