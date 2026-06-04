President of Turkmenistan Leads Mass Cycling Rally in Ashgabat to Mark World Bicycle Day

On 3 June 2026, Turkmenistan widely celebrated World Bicycle Day, an international holiday established by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

Following the established tradition, on this day mass cycling rallies took place in Ashgabat, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as reported by the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

The event was attended by the Chairperson of the Mejlis, members of the Government, heads of ministries and sectoral departments, the capital’s administration, public organizations, mass media, and university rectors, alongside student youth. The participants also included heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the country.

Children from the “Döwletliler köşgi” Palace (Orphanage) also participated in the rally on brand new bicycles. The bicycles had been presented to them the day before as a gift on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the Charitable Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

The cycling column, which brought together about 2,000 participants in total, started from the “Bicycle” monument (at the intersection of Chandybil Avenue and Bekreve Street) and proceeded along the central avenues of the capital — Chandybil and Bitarap Turkmenistan, finishing at the Ruhyet Palace. The total distance covered was 11 kilometers.

Such events are aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, developing mass sports, and encouraging eco-friendly transport in the face of global climate change. The President of Turkmenistan also emphasized the importance of sports diplomacy in strengthening peace and friendly relations on the international arena. /// nCa, 4 June 2026 (photo credit – TDH)