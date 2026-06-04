Türkiye: Elevating World-Class MICE into Meaningful Experiences

Türkiye continues to stand out as one of the world’s most attractive and versatile MICE destinations, offering an exceptional environment that elevates business travel through hyper-personalised itineraries, seamless international connectivity, premium accommodation options, and state-of-the-art event venues.

In 2025, the country further strengthened this position by hosting a series of high-profile international meetings and summits with strong global participation. Landmark events such as the 14th Annual Advisory Forum of the Council of Europe Cultural Routes, the PATA Annual Summit and the Trip.com Global Summit, highlighted Türkiye’s proven ability to deliver world-class MICE experiences while effortlessly blending business with leisure on a global stage.

Looking ahead to 2026, Türkiye is set to host a new wave of major MICE events, further elevating its role in global MICE tourism. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the country combines a strategic geographic advantage with world-class convention infrastructure, extensive air connectivity, a strong safety record, and premium hospitality. Enhanced by inspiring networking environments, solid sustainability credentials, and rich leisure offerings rooted in its natural and cultural heritage, Türkiye continues to present a compelling setting for high-profile international meetings and events.

Top-Tier Destination of Events: From Global Summits to Major Sports Tourism

Demonstrating its ability to deliver at the highest international level, Türkiye will host some of the world’s most prominent global gatherings in 2026. Leading the calendar are two landmark summits of global significance: the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), to be held in Antalya from 9–20 November, and the NATO Summit, scheduled for 7–8 July in the capital, Ankara. Bringing together senior representatives and policymakers from across the globe, these meetings will serve as important platforms for dialogue on future-oriented global issues, while underlining Türkiye’s strategic relevance, robust infrastructure, and proven expertise in delivering complex, large-scale international events.

In parallel, Türkiye continues to strengthen its position in sports tourism by hosting a diverse range of international sporting events. Alongside the UEFA Europa League Final in İstanbul, the country’s sports calendar spans football, cycling, golf, sailing, and endurance sports, further highlighting Türkiye’s versatility as a destination capable of delivering world-class events across multiple disciplines.

Ongoing efforts to Strengthen Türkiye’s global presence in the MICE Industry

As a distinguished MICE destination, the country consistently showcases its unique advantages, robust infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class service quality to a broad network of industry professionals. Throughout the year, Türkiye maintains a strong presence at leading global industry platforms where international MICE professionals come together, including IBTM Barcelona, IMEX Frankfurt, and IMEX Las Vegas.

Türkiye also actively collaborates with leading organizations shaping the MICE sector, including the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the International Association of Professional Congress Organizers (IAPCO). Through these strategic partnerships, Türkiye continuously works to enhance its global brand recognition, foster new collaborations, and attract prestigious international congresses and events to the country.

İstanbul: The Business Heart of Türkiye

With a legacy spanning a century as a centre of power, trade, and knowledge, İstanbul today stands out as one of the world’s leading MICE destinations, where business, science, technology, and culture intersect. Bridging continents and markets, the city is among the most connected globally, served by two international airports—İGA İstanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport—with hundreds of direct flights, ensuring easy access for international delegates.

Welcoming millions of visitors annually, İstanbul combines world-class convention centres and distinctive venues, from historic landmarks to waterfront locations, with a rich cultural and social offering. Congresses in İstanbul extend beyond meeting halls, enriched by UNESCO-listed heritage sites, museums, contemporary art, MICHELIN Guide–recognised dining, vibrant nightlife, high-end shopping, and tailor-made incentive experiences such as private yacht cruises and exclusive gala events—positioning the city as a truly immersive global hub for international meetings and events. According to ICCA 2025 data, Istanbul recorded a 10% increase, while Türkiye saw a 16% increase compared to 2024 in the number of international congresses held in 2025, reflecting these advantages.

In 2026, İstanbul continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for international meetings and congresses. This year, the city is set to host two major medical congresses, one of which will take place in the city for the second time. Scheduled for June and September respectively, these two large-scale events will bring an estimated 13,500 participants to İstanbul, further reinforcing the city’s global standing in the MICE sector.

Antalya: Business with a Privileged Climate by the Mediterranean

Bathed in nearly 300 days of sunshine, Antalya stands out as both Türkiye’s tourism capital and one of its leading MICE destinations. Located at the heart of the Turkish Riviera, the city offers an exceptional convention ecosystem with more than 300 five-star hotels, over 175,000 convention seats, and a proven track record of hosting high-profile international events such as the G20 Summit. Antalya combines state-of-the-art meeting facilities with world-renowned Mediterranean beaches, Blue Flag coastlines, championship golf courses, and award-winning spas, creating an ideal environment for conferences, incentives, and bleisure travel. Complemented by outstanding Mediterranean cuisine and serving as the gateway to the ancient regions of Lycia, Pamphylia, and Pisidia, Antalya offers a seamless blend of business, leisure, and culture, firmly establishing itself as a global hub for tourism and international meetings.

Türkiye’s MICE capabilities go beyond İstanbul and Antalya

While İstanbul and Antalya remain Türkiye’s two leading destinations for MICE tourism, many other cities across the country also offer outstanding capabilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Bodrum emerges as the luxury incentive capital. It features upscale resorts, MICHELIN Guide-listed dining, Blue Flag beaches, iconic blue cruises, and direct flights from major European cities. İzmir positions itself as the Aegean’s business and lifestyle hub. It combines a high quality of life, modern facilities, UNESCO-listed heritage sites, vibrant urban energy, and renowned culinary and wine routes. Cappadocia delivers a truly boutique incentive experience. Its surreal landscapes, cave hotels, hot-air balloon rides, and rich history create an unforgettable setting for exclusive meetings and corporate retreats. ///nCa, 4 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)