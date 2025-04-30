Arkadag Berdimuhamedov Discusses Cooperation Prospects with Advisor to the Prince of Monaco

On 29 April 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag, held a meeting with the Advisor to the Prince of Monaco, President and Founder of the organization “Peace and Sport,” Joël Bouzou.

At the beginning of the meeting, the guest expressed sincere gratitude for the opportunity to visit the Turkmen land, renowned for its rich historical heritage and hospitality. He particularly noted that his visit coincided with the celebration of the National Day of the Turkmen Horse and conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes to Hero-Arkadag from Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie of Monaco.

Joël Bouzou emphasized that the Principality of Monaco holds the peaceful foreign policy of Turkmenistan, which is firmly based on the principles of permanent neutrality and international law, in high regard.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, thanking him for the warm words and congratulations, in turn conveyed his best wishes to Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie.

Continuing the conversation, Joël Bouzou once again congratulated Hero-Arkadag on the triumphant performance of the National Equestrian Games Group “Galkynysh” at the 47th International Circus Festival, which was a great success in Monte Carlo in January of this year. He especially highlighted the high professionalism and skill of the Turkmen circus artists, who captivated the audience with their vibrant and distinctive art.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction that relations between Turkmenistan and the Principality of Monaco are developing based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. Mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas such as politics, trade and economic ties, as well as the cultural and humanitarian sphere, was emphasized.

In the context of expanding cooperation, Joël Bouzou confirmed the readiness of the “Peace and Sport” organization to actively develop cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of sports, which opens up new prospects for the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint projects. ///nCa, 30 April 2025