Tokayev: Kazakhstan pays special attention to strengthening friendship with neighboring countries

“We sincerely respect the brotherly Turkmen people”

Kazakhs have great respect for their neighbors. The neighbors were always there, sharing both joys and troubles with them. The proverb “Korshi akysy – tanir akysy” (“Accepting a neighbor, you repay a debt to God”) reflects both our faith and our traditions. This is a legacy left to us by our ancestors, a quality passed down to us from our mothers. This was stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 34th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

“The tradition of good neighborliness of our people continues in our days. Neighbors, regardless of nationality, religion, or language, share common concerns and aspirations. As a result, the traditions of the various ethnic groups inhabiting Kazakhstan have merged and become a single whole. We attach special importance to strengthening friendship with neighboring countries,” the leader of Kazakhstan emphasized.

He noted that Russia is Kazakhstan’s main strategic partner and reliable ally.

“Cooperation with China also has deep roots. The Chinese people have never harmed the Kazakh people and will not do so in the future.

The Kyrgyz people living in the Alatau Mountains are our blood brothers. Since ancient times, we have respected Uzbeks as our own brothers. Turkmens are a kindred people for us, we honor our common ancestors.

We also have sincere feelings for Azerbaijan, with which we share the shores of the ancient Caspian Sea.

In short, we maintain fraternal relations with all neighboring States. There are no unresolved issues between us.

From the very beginning, Kazakhstan and Russia demarcated the longest land border on the continent on the basis of mutual agreement.

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have recently reached a common understanding on the border issue, which has not been resolved for many years. We can say that a historic agreement has been signed, which we consider a great achievement. We are happy for the fraternal states that we always support,” Tokayev said.

The Head of Kazakhstan stressed that in the current turbulent times, unity and harmony undoubtedly acquire special value.

“Peace and stability are not gifts that fate has given us. This is the result of our solidarity and our joint tireless efforts. The best qualities of our people are especially evident at critical moments. We were convinced of this again last year, when a plane crash occurred near Aktau. Our citizens rushed to help the victims: They stood in queues to donate blood; they laid flowers at the Azerbaijani Embassy. The whole world admired the unity and dedication of our people. At this moment, the breadth of hearts, openness and kindness of our compatriots were revealed. Mercy, compassion and benevolence are the traits of our national character. We must preserve these values and pass them on to the younger generation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. ///Embassy of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan