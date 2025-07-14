The National Leader of Turkmenistan Outlined Key Tasks for Preparing the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza

On 13 July 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chaired a meeting of the State Organizing Committee dedicated to preparations for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, to be held in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza” from 4 to 8 August this year.

The meeting focused on organizing the core program of the international forum, with the participation of government members and heads of ministries and departments.

In his address, the National Leader emphasized that the LLDC3 conference will host a wide range of political, diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian events.

Seven Key Areas of the Conference

Opening and closing ceremonies, as well as plenary sessions. Five high-level thematic roundtables. Seven high-level forums: the ministerial meeting on South–South cooperation, parliamentary forum, private sector forum, civil society forum, youth forum, women leaders’ meeting, and a connectivity event. Side events organized by participating countries, international organizations and institutions, and the Turkmen side—including those focused on land transport and connectivity, the International Year of Peace and Trust, youth policy, sustainable energy, and the circular economy. Thematic exhibitions held at conference and side event venues, including those arranged by the Turkmen side. National days of Central Asian countries and a gala concert featuring cultural figures and artists. An official banquet hosted by the Government of Turkmenistan in honor of the conference participants.

It was noted that the conference is expected to welcome the leaders of 32 states, including their governments, as well as interested UN member states, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and under-secretaries. In addition, representatives of various international and regional organizations, legislative bodies, financial institutions, civil society groups, and the private sector are also anticipated to attend.

Organizational Tasks for the LLDC3 Conference

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outlined upcoming responsibilities related to the organization of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and associated events.

Among the general tasks identified were:

– Strict oversight of the implementation of the Presidential Resolution of Turkmenistan;

– Fulfillment by the Turkmen side of the UN program under the Agreement signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations;

– Completion of construction, installation, landscaping, repairs, and maintenance of cleanliness and green areas in the city of Turkmenbashi, the Turkmenbashi International Airport, and the National Tourist Zone “Awaza”;

– Drafting of the opening and closing ceremony program in coordination with the UN Secretariat;

– Formation of the Turkmen delegation for participation in high-level roundtables and forums;

– Development of a brief concept and program for side events to be organized by Turkmenistan and ensuring their registration through the United Nations;

– Preparation of a list and types of exhibitions to be presented by the Turkmen side at the Conference and side event venues, and assigning responsibility to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

– Formulation of the concept and program for a gala concert featuring cultural figures and artists during the national days of Central Asian states, registration through the UN, and appointment of the Ministries of Culture, Trade, and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan as the bodies responsible for events held during these national days.

The National Leader issued detailed instructions to ensure thorough preparations for the forthcoming Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

He emphasized the importance of upholding traditional Turkmen hospitality when welcoming guests at the International Airport, instructing the appointment of official representatives to receive delegations and ensure coordination with regional administrations.

Special attention was given to transport logistics, including technical inspection of all vehicles involved, the organization of ambulance duty shifts, and the development of a clear bus schedule.

Hero-Arkadag also ordered the improvement of roads to be used during the Conference, including the display of welcoming slogans and imagery using modern technologies, and the provision of proper lighting.

Guest accommodation in hotels was highlighted, with instructions to ensure high-level service conditions and uninterrupted operation of medical and commercial service points.

Further directives concerned the provision of food supplies to delegations at their accommodations and event venues, as well as high-quality medical services.

In conclusion, Hero-Arkadag underscored the importance of maintaining public order and security throughout the event, assigning responsibility to Turkmenistan’s military and law enforcement agencies.

Reports from Deputy Prime Ministers

DPM and Minister of Foreign Affairs, R. Meredov, expressed gratitude for the provided guidance and assured full commitment to properly implementing instructions and organizing the roundtable sessions. He also reported on the signing of the Agreement with the UN for the Conference, and preparations related to the administrative building and volunteer staffing. Hero-Arkadag offered recommendations on the opening and closing ceremony program as well as on the concept of Turkmenistan’s events.

DPM B. Amanov presented the conference program. Hero-Arkadag emphasized the need for coordinated efforts across all services to ensure successful organization, particularly highlighting the importance of high-level guest reception.

DPM B. Annamammedov reported on construction and renovation work in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza,” with special attention to road improvements.

DPM B. Seyidova shared updates on the conference’s cultural program. Hero-Arkadag underlined the importance of comprehensive and high-quality media coverage of the international forum, and offered guidance on organizing cultural and humanitarian events, including a friendship concert and a national cuisine festival.

***

At the conclusion of the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov reviewed the uniforms designated for volunteers participating in the international events.

It was emphasized that volunteer attire should meet modern standards and suit the climatic conditions of the region. Designs and inscriptions on the clothing should be visually engaging, with particular attention given to the choice of color palette. Requirements were also presented for the production of uniforms for medical personnel, camera operators, and other service staff.

Additionally, Arkadag reviewed the visual designs of passenger buses that will operate during the days of the international conference. ///nCa, 14 July 2025