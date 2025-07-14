Meeting of the French Ambassador with French Language Teachers in Ashgabat

On 14 July 2025, France’s national holiday — Bastille Day — a meaningful gathering took place at the French Institute in Ashgabat, underscoring the growing importance of the French language within Turkmenistan’s educational system. Philippe Merlin, the Ambassador of France to Turkmenistan, held a discussion with local French language teachers.

The symbolic timing of the event — 14 July — served as further testament to the strength of bilateral relations and the value of cultural exchange.

Today, French holds a notable place in Turkmenistan’s education. It is actively taught in secondary schools with intensive foreign language programs, as well as in higher humanitarian institutions. There is a steady increase in the number of students and pupils choosing to study French.

Additionally, student and faculty exchange programs with Francophone countries are flourishing. These initiatives play a pivotal role in further promoting the French language and culture in Turkmenistan, contributing to mutual understanding and the reinforcement of bilateral ties. /// nCa, 14 July 2025