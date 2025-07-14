Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) strengthens international cooperation

TMK has carried out its first export of metallic rhenium based on a contract signed with the Estonian company “VLCor Baltic OU”.

This marks the actual beginning of metallic rhenium exports from Uzbekistan.

Rhenium is considered a globally recognized strategic metal used in advanced technologies, the aerospace industry, and the production of high-temperature superalloys.

The total volume of TMK exports for the first half of 2025 will amount to 21.3 million US dollars (an increase of 118%).

***

An official meeting was held in Tashkent between representatives of the Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and the Chinese company PPP (Hong Kong) Ltd.

During the negotiations, TMK presented an overview of its current operations and promising investment projects, highlighting the wide-ranging opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Particular attention was given to Uzbekistan’s favorable investment climate and the proposal to establish a joint venture focused on processing critical raw materials.

Representatives of PPP (Hong Kong) Ltd. noted that the company possesses advanced technologies for processing chromium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as extensive experience in producing high-purity products based on these metals. The company expressed interest in collaborating on the development of pure chromium production in Uzbekistan through the processing of local chromium-containing raw materials.

PPP (Hong Kong) Ltd. is an international company registered in Hong Kong, specializing in strategic metals such as chromium, nickel, and cobalt. Its operational footprint includes key markets such as China, the UAE, South Africa, India, Egypt, and Kazakhstan.

***

Uzbekistan Technological Metals Company (UzTMK) and the leading Chinese engineering firm, China Aluminum International Engineering Co., Ltd. (Chalieco), have signed a set of strategically important agreements.

These include a contract for the modernization of UzTMK’s tungsten hydrometallurgy facility, as well as a memorandum of cooperation aimed at introducing cutting-edge technological solutions.

Chalieco is a subsidiary of Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco), one of the largest state-owned industrial corporations in China. Established in 2003, the company specializes in EPC services, innovative technology development, and the production of advanced industrial equipment. ///Dunyo IA