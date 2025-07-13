Belarus hands over Educational Development Set to Turkmenistan: A Step Forward in Humanitarian Cooperation

On 12 July 2025, in Ashgabat, Vice President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation, Oguldjan Atabaeva, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurny.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation between the Foundation and relevant institutions in Belarus in the field of child health protection.

The Ambassador delivered an official letter on behalf of the Chair of the Belarusian Children’s Fund, Lyudmila Kondrashova, along with a specially developed educational set designed to support children’s development.

Vice President Atabaeva expressed her sincere appreciation to the Belarusian side. She noted that the goft would be handed over to the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in the city of Arkadag.

The Ambassador emphasized the significant role played by the Charitable Foundation in providing high-quality medical care to children in need and in fostering conditions for their well-rounded development.

Atabaeva presented an overview of the Foundation’s work over the past four years, noting that hundreds of children had received advanced treatment, including cardiac and neurosurgical procedures.

Special attention was given to the international conference held in Arkadag in March, which focused on global humanitarian cooperation.

The Belarusian side expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the social sphere, underscoring the importance of joint initiatives aimed at promoting the health and welfare of children. It was noted that Turkmenistan and Belarus share similar approaches to child healthcare and social support.

The parties expressed hope for continued expansion of humanitarian collaboration. ///nCa, 13 July 2025