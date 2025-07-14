Turkmenistan Participates in Meeting of CIS Capital Police Department Heads

On 11 July, the fifth Meeting of Heads of Capital Subdivisions of Internal Affairs Bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) took place in Astana. The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan under the coordination of the Bureau for Coordinating Combating Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crime in CIS Member States, according to the CIS Executive Committee.

The event was attended by heads of internal affairs bodies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan was represented by Police Lieutenant Colonel Merdan Mukhammetmyradov, Head of the Ashgabat Police Department.

Delegation representatives discussed key aspects related to maintaining public order in the capitals of CIS member states. Particular attention was paid to the condition of law and order at critical urban infrastructure sites, the development of video surveillance systems, and the coordination of law enforcement units during large-scale events.

Participants agreed on proposed recommendations regarding the use of advanced information technologies in official operations, the introduction of artificial intelligence, and the systematic exchange of best practices for ensuring comprehensive protection of critical urban infrastructure from both physical threats and remote cyberattacks.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a decision was made to continue holding such sessions under the auspices of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of CIS Member States, aimed at discussing pressing issues in crime prevention in metropolitan areas and sharing experiences in maintaining public order. ///nCa, 14 July 2025