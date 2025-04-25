The Delegation of the EU and BOMCA 10 Programme Hosted Training on Media Literacy for Civil Society Organisations

From 22 to 24 April 2025, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan and the EU funded BOMCA 10 Programme co-organised a three-day interactive workshop in Ashgabat, aimed at enhancing media literacy and strategic communication skills among civil society organisations (CSOs).

The training brought together CSO representatives from Ashgabat and the border regions of Turkmenistan, and grantees of the BOMCA Programme under its first and second Calls for Proposals from other Central Asian states joining online.

The workshop was led by regional experts in communication and information security: Ms. Irina Chistiakova, an expert in communications and emotional intelligence; Ms. Aigul Bolotova, a communications and PR specialist; and Mr. Artem Tarasov, an expert in information security.

Over the course of three days, participants explored a broad range of topics, including types of information, information hygiene, the opportunities and risks of social media, fact-checking techniques, fake news detection tools, and strategies for responsible content creation. Special emphasis was placed on navigating today’s digital landscape and fostering critical engagement with online content.

The training also introduced participants to six key areas of media literacy: critical thinking, cybersecurity, content creation, misinformation, emotional intelligence in digital communication, and identification and sharing of quality content. Sessions on AI tools and the fundamentals of media literacy were also included to broaden participants’ understanding of evolving media trends.

The interactive format of the workshop combined individual and group exercises, allowing participants to apply their gained knowledge to real-world scenarios relevant to their organisational work and the Turkmen context.

This training built on previous capacity-building initiatives delivered under the BOMCA Programme, reinforcing participants’ skills to communicate more effectively, raise awareness on important issues, and advocate for the needs of vulnerable populations. It also fostered peer exchange, providing a valuable platform for CSOs to share experiences and best practices in media and outreach work.

The European Union remains committed to supporting civil society development and empowering local actors through strategic knowledge-sharing and training. ///nCa, 24 April 2025 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)