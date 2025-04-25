Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan at the Awarding Ceremony

Dear President of the Republic of Uzbekistan! Dear participants of today’s event!

First and foremost, allow me to express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, esteemed Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, for the great honor bestowed upon me – the award of the Order “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” (Friendship at the Highest Level).

I would like to emphasize the historical significance of this event, which serves as a testament to the unbreakable bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries.

In his speech, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke of the great Eastern thinker and Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, who celebrated friendship and brotherhood among peoples in his works. As an example, I will cite the lines from his poem “The Future of Turkmenistan”: “Here brotherhood is a custom, and friendship is a law.”

Equally significant is the legacy of the great poet Alisher Navoi, who wrote in his verses that friendship embodies loyalty and devotion.

Our peoples share a rich cultural and spiritual heritage, shaped over centuries and passed down through generations. Today, the noble national traditions inherited from our illustrious ancestors, which play a vital role in preserving the connection between eras and generations, are being worthily upheld.

This is reflected in the principles of etiquette inherent to our peoples, such as honoring elders and respecting the younger generation. When meeting revered elders, I greet them with both hands, a gesture symbolizing mutual respect.

Rooted in our timeless moral values, every person is expected to perform good deeds in their lifetime. Thus, it is natural for us to build a bridge, pave a road, or undertake actions for the benefit of others.

In this context, it is fitting to highlight the philosophical saying of the Uzbek leader, which emphasizes the importance of every individual doing good deeds.

This philosophy of Shavkat Miromonovich is a principle worth following. It embodies the concepts of friendliness and mutual respect.

From the very first days of assuming the presidency, Shavkat Mirziyoyev made visits to brotherly neighboring countries, a significant step in revitalizing relations among peoples united by a shared history and culture. Notably, his first foreign visit as President was to Turkmenistan, during which a monument to the first President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, was unveiled. Both Turkmens and Uzbeks have a saying: “Ölüsini sylan beg bolar” – “One who honors the departed becomes a bey,” and in this, the Uzbek leader sets an example.

During the visit to Turkmenistan, with the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a highway and a bridge built in our country were also inaugurated.

For centuries, our ancestors regarded the construction of bridges and roads as noble endeavors. Such infrastructure fosters connections, facilitates trade, and enriches cultures. Moreover, it opens broad opportunities for joint cooperation, which is one of the pressing issues of our time. The implementation of regional infrastructure projects promotes integration, increases trade turnover between countries, and, most importantly, strengthens the bonds of friendship between peoples, fostering relations based on mutual respect and trust. Ultimately, these efforts contribute to the triumph of noble initiatives for the sake of humanity.

I have known Shavkat Mirziyoyev for many years and have visited the Republic of Uzbekistan on numerous occasions. During each visit, we plant a tree. A tree can be seen as a symbol of eternity, not only bearing fruit but also growing deep roots that strengthen over time. In the mentality of our peoples, this act symbolizes friendship.

I perceive this prestigious award – the Order “Friendship at the Highest Level” – as an honor bestowed upon the Turkmen people by the Uzbek people. For my part, I will dedicate all my efforts, knowledge, and life experience to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between the brotherly peoples of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Once again, I wish to highlight the multifaceted philosophy of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and its focus on fostering friendly relations. As a wise leader, he has also earned great authority on the international stage.

Taking this opportunity, on behalf of the Turkmen people, allow me to thank Shavkat Miromonovich and wish him good health and great success in his state activities, and to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan – well-being, happiness, and prosperity.

(April 24, 2025, Samarkand)

///TDH, 24 Apr