Asia-Pacific countries endorse bold steps for greener, resilient cities at UN assembly

Countries across the Asia-Pacific region have agreed to intensify cooperation to drive sustainable and resilient urban development, adopting a new resolution at the close of the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) today. The resolution highlights the urgency of addressing challenges such as climate risks, infrastructure gaps, overcrowding and social inequalities amid fast-paced urbanization.

“The solutions lie within the diversity of our region,” shared United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana in her closing remarks. “We have deftly navigated through past crises and emerged stronger together. Our capabilities will provide solutions to our contemporary challenges and allow us to anticipate those that have yet to emerge.”

Governments committed to expanding regional and subregional partnerships to share know-how, align urban policies with the Sustainable Development Goals, and support local authorities in building livable and inclusive cities. The resolution calls for greater investment in digital innovation, low-carbon transport, nature-based solutions and climate- and disaster-resilient infrastructure.

The resolution also recognizes the critical role of city leaders and community networks in shaping urban futures. It encourages local action through integrated planning, sustainable financing and climate-smart strategies that respond to unique national and local contexts.

As the region becomes increasingly urban, countries emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable access to services for all, advancing gender equality, and creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities that leave no one behind.

A second resolution adopted at the session responds to intensifying water-related challenges driven by climate change in the region. ESCAP member States expressed concern over increasing water stress, the growing frequency and severity of water-related disasters, and the alarming retreat of mountain glaciers and thawing permafrost, which threaten both ecosystems and livelihoods. It urges countries to adopt integrated water management approaches, enhance institutional capacity, invest in resilient infrastructure, and involve youth, civil society and communities in decision-making.

Another key outcome from the session focuses on the need for targeted international support to help middle-income countries address ongoing development hurdles. The adopted text advocates moving beyond income-based metrics by incorporating vulnerability indices and underscores the value of South-South and triangular cooperation, while reiterating that these efforts must complement, not replace, North-South cooperation. Countries additionally adopted a fourth ESCAP resolution reaffirming their commitment to advancing digital inclusion and transformation in the region.

Around a thousand delegates from 43 member States, associate members and observer countries as well as various stakeholder groups and international organizations attended the session held from 21 to 25 April in Bangkok. ////ESCAP, 25 April 2025