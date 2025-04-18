“The Whole World as One Family”: Student Oratory Competition in Chinese Held in Ashgabat

The Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages hosted an oratory competition among students studying Chinese. The event was timed to coincide with the International Chinese Language Day and was organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Chinese students from leading universities of the country took part in the competition: Magtymguly Turkmen State University, International University of Humanities and Development, Seyidnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute, as well as the Institute of World Languages itself.

Ms. Selbi Batyrova, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at the Institute of World Languages, and Ms. Zhong Hua, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, addressed the participants with welcoming speeches. In her speech, Zhong Hua emphasized the importance of the Chinese language as an instrument of intercultural dialogue and international partnership.

“Language and writing are an important part of civilization, as well as a link that strengthens international cooperation between countries, and the golden key to the future of humanity. In particular, with the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative, the Chinese language has opened up new opportunities for young people from different countries and contributed to the development of many cultures around the world,” she said.

The theme of the contest, “The Whole World as One Family,” resonated with the spirit of the International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Turkmenistan. Participants showcased not only their remarkable proficiency in the Chinese language but also their profound understanding of the history, literature, and cultural traditions of both China and Turkmenistan.

The International Chinese Language Day was established by the United Nations in 2010 and is officially celebrated on April 20. The date for the Chinese day was selected from Guyu (“Rain of Millet”), which is the 6th of 24 solar terms in the traditional East Asian calendars, to pay tribute to Cangjie. Cangjie is a very important figure in ancient China, claimed to be inventor of Chinese writing about 5,000 years ago.

The culmination of the event was the awarding ceremony for the winners and participants of the competition.

The main prize, the first place, was won by Shirin Mukhammetkurbanova (Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi).

The second place was shared by Kurbanova Nigara (Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seidnazar Seidi) and Sabina Shohratjanova (Magtymguly Turkmen State University).

The third place was taken by three participants at once: Rustemmyrad Gulniyazov, Sultan Nurmammedova (International University of Humanities and Development) and Amandursun Geldymyradova (Turkmen National Institute of World Languages).

Beyond the competitive performances, the audience enjoyed a vibrant showcase of music and dance. Chinese songs filled the air, while traditional folk dances captivated spectators, including the energetic and dynamic Turkmen dance, kushtdepdi, which added a fiery touch to the event

According to the organizers, Chinese is currently being taught at 10 higher education institutions and several secondary schools across Turkmenistan. The total number of Chinese language learners in the country exceeds 8,000, with university courses led by both local educators and three visiting teachers from China. ///nCa, 17 April 2025