Presentation of the historical and cultural heritage of Turkmenistan was held in Kyiv on the occasion of the International Day of Monuments and Historical Sites and the 50th anniversary of the Magtymguly Museum

On April 17, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine and the Library named after Magtymguly in Kyiv held a cultural and educational event on the occasion of the International Day of Monuments and Historical Sites and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Magtymguly Library Museum, as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust and the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality.

The event was attended by teachers and students of Lyceum No. 281 in Kyiv, readers and staff of the Library named after Magtymguly, diplomats and Turkmen youth.

Diplomatic staff of the Embassy of Turkmenistan organized a presentation on the topic “Historical and Cultural Heritage of Turkmenistan: Traveling through the Outstanding Places of the Great Silk Road”. They told about the unique route that connected ancient civilizations, where the Turkmen culture was formed and spread throughout the world by caravan routes. Various historical, cultural and archaeological monuments have been preserved on the territory of Turkmenistan, which has become a crossroads of Eurasian trade routes.

Diplomats told the history of the ancient cities of Ancient Merv, Kunyaurgench and Nisa, which today have become open-air museums and are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as other state historical and cultural reserves. In this context, the efforts and measures of the leadership of our country to improve the cultural sphere, study, protect and carefully preserve historical, cultural and natural monuments, close cooperation with UNESCO to increase the number of objects for their inclusion in the UNESCO List of Cultural Heritage of Humanity were noted.

On the eve of the National Day of the Turkmen Horse, the emphasis was placed on the nomination “Akhal-Teke horse breeding art and horse decoration traditions” included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, as well as on the development of the horse breeding industry and care for the noble breed of Akhal-Teke horses.

The diplomats reminded the public that in the current International Year of Peace and Trust, our country celebrates the 30th anniversary of Neutrality, considering these significant events as an important period for international efforts to ensure global peace, security and sustainable development.

Representatives of the Embassy congratulated the management and staff of the library on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Magtymguly Museum and noted the high cultural role of the museum and the library’s activities in popularizing the heritage of the Turkmen people and the work of the outstanding master of words Magtymguly Fragi, as well as in the development of close cultural interaction between the peoples of our countries.

Acting Director of the Library named after Magtymguly Yulia Lopata told the participants about the history of the museum’s foundation and its cultural and educational role in the development of the dialogue between the cultures of the peoples of Turkmenistan and Ukraine over the course of half a century. She expressed deep gratitude to the Turkmen side for its constant support in replenishing the book fund with new Turkmen literature, and the museum with new interesting exhibits. She especially thanked for the unique examples of the rich heritage of the Turkmen people and their spiritual traditions donated on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, demonstrating them to the participants of the event during a visit to the museum room.

Ancient architectural monuments, graceful Akhal-Teke horses and other national treasures were demonstrated to participants in a video story and as part of a photo exhibition.

Traditionally, poetry was recited in Turkmen, Ukrainian and English. A representative of the Turkmen diaspora dedicated a poem by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov “Turkmenistan – Homeland of Peace and Trust” to the anniversary year, and library representatives read poems by the outstanding Turkmen poet, thinker of the East and the world Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 18 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine)