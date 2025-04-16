The mutual dependence between peace and green forests

nCa Report

The deeper we dig, the better we understand. — This is a holistic world, no matter how we look at it.

All of us agree that peace is a joint responsibility of the mankind. There is also the growing awareness and recognition that peace is intrinsically linked to everything in our life although sometimes we don’t immediately see the connection.

We are also heedful that forests help combat climate change, purify water systems, clean the air we breathe, provide nutritious food and offer multiple ecological, economic, social and health benefits.

Now is the time to spotlight the relationship between the forests and peace. This relationship is dynamic in nature and works both ways – peace nurtures forests and forests feed peace.

Forests thrive in stable environments where human activity does not disrupt delicate ecosystems. War, conflict, and unrest often bring deforestation—through logging for resources, land clearing for military purposes, or environmental damage from violence. Conversely, peace—characterized by societal stability, cooperative governance, and reduced exploitation—creates conditions where forests can regenerate and flourish.

The forests do actually flourish in the ecological stability enabled by peace.

Here are a few examples:

Costa Rica is often cited as a global model for environmental peacebuilding. In 1948, the country abolished its military, redirecting resources toward education, healthcare, and conservation. Though it suffered from high deforestation in the 1980s, its peaceful and stable governance enabled the creation of national parks, reforestation incentives, and sustainable tourism. Forest cover rose from a low of 26% in the 1980s to over 50% today.

Germany's Black Forest exemplifies ecological restoration following conflict. World War II left parts of Germany devastated, but in the postwar decades of peace, Germany reinforced its long-standing traditions of sustainable forestry. The Black Forest was rehabilitated through eco-sensitive policies, conservation zones, and public support, turning it into a cherished cultural and environmental landmark.

Vietnam, heavily deforested during the Vietnam War, has undergone one of Asia's most successful reforestation campaigns in the post-war era. From under 30% in the 1980s, forest cover has risen to more than 40% by 2020. Peace allowed for long-term state planning, international cooperation, and rural reforestation efforts.

Nepal saw remarkable forest recovery after the end of its civil war in 2006. The expansion of Community Forest User Groups—locally governed forest cooperatives—led to an increase in forest cover. Peace made it possible to scale these grassroots initiatives, which now manage over 2 million hectares of forest.

Conversely, forests serve as a catalyst for peace.

Here are a few examples:

Rwanda , emerging from the 1994 genocide, has linked environmental recovery with national healing. The Nyungwe Forest, one of Africa’s oldest rainforests, is now protected as a national park. Community-based conservation programs bring former adversaries together, while ecotourism generates jobs and reinforces shared goals. Peace has allowed this forest—and its biodiversity—to thrive.

Mozambique is another example, where peace following a 15-year civil war enabled the restoration of Gorongosa National Park. Once decimated by conflict, Gorongosa is now a model of ecological recovery and sustainable development, with local communities involved in conservation efforts that also foster social cohesion.

Colombia's Amazon offers a more complex case. After the 2016 peace accord with FARC rebels, deforestation initially spiked due to land grabs in the power vacuum. However, peace also made possible new forms of environmental governance. In areas like Caquetá, reforestation projects involving indigenous communities and local cooperatives are beginning to take root—supported by international aid and government initiatives.

The bond between the forest and the people remains strong despite the change in scale. If a forest relates to a society or country, a single tree relates to an individual human. The uniting factor is peace.

At the individual level, it scales down to peace within and peace without. This is what we learn from the study of environmental psychology. — The forests and greenery reduce stress, anxiety and aggression. It has also been observed that in thickly populated cities, the larger the proportion of green areas in a locality, the lower the crime rate.

Forests have a profound healing effect. In Japan, the practice of shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) exemplifies how forests are embraced as spaces for mental and spiritual peace. Japan’s postwar economic and political stability enabled the preservation of forests around landmarks like Mount Fuji, which continue to offer reflection and renewal.

In 1991, the researcher R. Ulrich developed Stress Reduction Theory (SRT), based on numerous studies, notably those carried out in hospital settings, to explain our emotional and physiological reactions in the presence of natural elements. The application of this theory shows that the restorative influences of brief nature exposure involve a rapid and broadly positive shift in emotions together with physiological changes indicating stress reduction. — This is the healing power of forests.

Kaplan’s Attention Restoration Theory (ART) is another case in point. It proposes that exposure to nature is not only enjoyable but can also help us improve our focus and ability to concentrate.

According to Kaplan, the natural environment must have four properties in order to provide this restorative effect:

Extent (the scope to feel immersed in the environment)

Being away (providing an escape from habitual activities)

Soft fascination (aspects of the environment that capture attention effortlessly)

Compatibility (individuals must want to be exposed to, and appreciate, the environment)

In simple terms, we can say that Kaplan found and advocated the healing power of the forests.

For the sake of transparent argument, we must also note that the relationship between peace and forests doesn’t always manifest itself in a rigid pattern. For instance, in some parts of the Middle East, where there is peace, the deforestation still continues, mostly due to the arid climate or the insufficient resources or efforts to sustain the forest.

Likewise, in some conflict areas, such as in some parts of Africa, the forests still survive despite threats.

However, we cannot build an argument to negate the robust and provable relationship between peace and the forests.

The connection between green forests and peace is supported by ecological evidence, historical patterns, and social research. Peace enables the growth of forests by fostering governance, reducing environmental destruction, and promoting sustainable development. In turn, forests can contribute to peace through economic opportunity, shared stewardship, and psychological well-being. /// nCa, 16 April 2025 (images by Grok, Pexels)

