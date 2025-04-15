Turkmenistan opens a series of National Days at the EXPO 2025 in Japan

On 14 April 2025, during his visit to Japan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in celebrations in honor of the National Day of Turkmenistan at the World EXPO-2025 in Osaka.

The World EXPO 2025 in Osaka: a window into the society of the future

The World EXPO 2025 is taking place in Osaka, Japan, from 13 April to 13 October 2025. A defining feature of this event is its location: Yumeshima, a man-made island meticulously developed to host millions of international visitors.

The exhibition’s centerpiece is the “Grand Ring,” a striking wooden structure approximately two kilometers in length, thirty meters in width, and ranging from twelve to twenty meters in height. National pavilions, international organization displays, and corporate exhibits are located around this central ring.

The main theme of EXPO 2025 — Designing Future Society for Our Lives — touches on key aspects of human life in the modern and future world. The topic unfolds in three directions:

• Saving Lives — Focus on health, safety and environmental balance;

• Empowering Lives — How technology, innovation, and education contribute to human development;

• Connecting Lives – A platform for cultural exchange and joint creation.

Building on the legacy of its successful Osaka (1970) and Aichi (2005) exhibitions, EXPO 2025 returns Japan to the international spotlight. This expo sets a bold objective: to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and showcase Japan’s “Society 5.0” vision.

“Society 5.0” is Japan’s national strategy to develop a human-centered society that progresses economically and resolves social issues through a system that combines both cyber and physical spaces in a sophisticated manner. It refers to a new form of society chronologically following hunting, farming, industry, and information societies. A society that is able to resolve a variety of issues on a global scale with technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, big data, and biotechnology is a society that will have achieved the SDGs.

EXPO 2025 will offer visitors a glimpse into this future, featuring innovations like 5G connectivity, urban air mobility, sustainable infrastructure, advanced translation robotics, and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. The exhibition will demonstrate a harmonious future where technology serves both humanity and the environment.

Turkmenistan’s National Day at EXPO 2025

On 14 April 2025, Turkmenistan became the first country to open the National Days parade at the EXPO 2025 World Exhibition.

The opening ceremony of the National Day of Turkmenistan became a landmark event that highlighted the high level of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation.

The event was attended by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Minister of Japan for EXPO-2025 Mr. Ito Yoshitaka, Commissioner General of the 2025 World Exposition in Japan Mr. Haneda Koji and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Mr. Endo Toshiaki.

Opening the ceremony, Ito Yoshitaka, on behalf of the Government of his country, congratulated everyone on the occasion of the National Day of Turkmenistan, stressing that it was a great honor for him to celebrate the first National Day of the World EXPO 2025 together with Turkmenistan with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Noting that President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Hero-Arkadag attach great importance to the development of partnership between the two countries, Ito Yoshitaka expressed confidence that the Japanese and guests from around the world will visit the pavilion of Turkmenistan and receive detailed information about the attractiveness of the country.

In his speech, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the country’s participation in the exhibition is of particular importance, since EXPO 2025 takes place in the year declared by the UN as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Berdimuhamedov stressed Turkmenistan’s commitment to cooperation with all nations and its readiness to implement joint initiatives in various fields.

Many representatives of the Japanese business community are actively involved in the implementation of major investment projects in the fuel and energy, construction and transport sectors of our country, the President of Turkmenistan stated and expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan and businessmen for encouraging and facilitating these processes, assuring them of further strengthening cooperation.

Turkmenistan’s pavilion at EXPO 2025 is a distinctive, rounded triangular structure, symbolizing sustainable development and national renewal. Its design draws inspiration from the Karakum Mountains, traditional Turkmen carpet patterns, and the iconic Akhal-Teke horse. Emphasizing environmental consciousness, the pavilion is constructed entirely from eco-friendly materials and designed by the Turkmen studio, Belli Creative.

The pavilion accommodates three levels:

Level One: An immersive exhibition utilizing 3D video to showcase Turkmenistan’s rich history, diverse natural landscapes, robust economy, and vibrant culture.

An immersive exhibition utilizing 3D video to showcase Turkmenistan’s rich history, diverse natural landscapes, robust economy, and vibrant culture. Level Two: A display of Turkmenistan’s contemporary achievements, highlighting innovations in the city of Arkadag and advancements in industry, finance, science, and sports.

A display of Turkmenistan’s contemporary achievements, highlighting innovations in the city of Arkadag and advancements in industry, finance, science, and sports. Level Three: The Center of Cultural Values, presenting exquisite handmade Turkmen carpets and national embroidery. This level also features a national restaurant serving organic Turkmen cuisine and an outdoor terrace with traditional gazebos.

The pavilion’s opening ceremony included a demonstration of Turkmen tea preparation. Following this, the President Berdimuhamedov and Japanese representatives visited the first-floor souvenir shop, which displays a variety of unique national crafts, arts, and traditional items.

Following their visit to the Turkmen pavilion, President Berdimuhamedov and the delegation toured the Japanese pavilion. This structure, crafted from natural wood and featuring a rounded design, symbolizes the cyclical nature of life and sustainable practices. Emphasizing its commitment to environmental responsibility, the pavilion is designed for disassembly and material reuse post-exhibition.

The Japanese pavilion’s exposition is organized into three thematic sections:

“The Past”: Highlighting Japan’s rich traditions and philosophical heritage.

Highlighting Japan’s rich traditions and philosophical heritage. “The Present”: Showcasing contemporary advancements in technology, healthcare, and transportation.

Showcasing contemporary advancements in technology, healthcare, and transportation. “The Future”: Exploring promising developments in fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

After the ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov left for Tokyo.

Speech by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the solemn ceremony in honor of the National Day of Turkmenistan at the World Exhibition EXPO-2025

(Osaka, 14 April 2025)

Dear participants of the ceremony! Ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to sincerely congratulate all of you on the opening of the National Day of Turkmenistan at the World Exhibition EXPO-2025! I wish the participants of the exhibition great success! I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the organizers for the excellent conditions they have created.

Dear participants of the ceremony!

The World Exhibition EXPO-2025 promotes the development of cooperation between states, international organizations, economic and financial institutions, business circles, and promotes effective areas, advanced ideas and technological solutions for economic and investment cooperation.

The current World Exhibition is of particular importance for Turkmenistan. It coincides with the declaration by the United Nations General Assembly of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” Peace, trust and equality must become the foundation of global economic relations.

Opening the National Day of Turkmenistan, I would like to emphasize Turkmenistan’s commitment to cooperation with all states and its readiness to implement joint initiatives in various fields.

As one of the world’s leading energy powers, Turkmenistan initiates major international projects to deliver energy resources to world markets, and participates in the implementation of important projects together with its partners.

Visitors to the exhibition of Turkmenistan will be able to get acquainted with the achievements of our country in the industrial and agricultural sectors, the textile and chemical industries, tourism and successes in other areas. All these achievements are the result of fundamental reforms aimed at modernizing the national economy in various sectors.

A well-thought-out foreign economic policy is an important component of the successful and sustainable development of our country. Turkmenistan is consistently developing foreign economic relations. Our country participates in international trade, investment and technological activities. Today’s ceremony in Osaka also demonstrates our fruitful and friendly cooperation with Japan.

Turkmenistan sees Japan as its long-term reliable and stable partner. Many representatives of the Japanese business community are actively involved in the implementation of major investment projects in the fuel and energy, construction and transport sectors of our country.

I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of Japan and businessmen for encouraging and facilitating these processes. We will continue to strengthen this cooperation.

Dear participants of the ceremony!

It is a great honor for us to present the national exhibition of Turkmenistan in Japan. I would like to note that today’s ceremony is taking place in the first days of the opening of the World Exhibition. I am deeply confident that the National Exhibition of Turkmenistan will allow us to establish business relations and open up new opportunities for cooperation.

I would like to once again sincerely congratulate all of you on the opening of the National Day of Turkmenistan at the World Exhibition EXPO-2025! ///nCa, 15 April 2025 [photo credit – Kyodo, TDH, Japanese mass media]