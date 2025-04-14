Galkynysh Gas Field Surges: New Well Yields 2 Million Cubic Meters Daily

Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh gas field has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of well No. 285. Drilling to a depth of 4,452 meters resulted in a stable natural gas inflow of 2 million cubic meters per day from formations at 4,412-4,136 meters.

To date, the operational fund of the field is 52 wells, and more than 10 are in the active drilling stage. This confirms the high rate of development of the resource base of one of the largest gas fields in the world.

The average design flow rate of wells is 1.5 million cubic meters of gas per day, but geological and technical conditions allow to achieve and exceed this indicator. Thus, three wells of the original design provide a daily flow rate of about 3 million cubic meters, demonstrating the potential of deposits for stable and long-term operation.

According to forecasts prepared in cooperation with the international consulting company GaffneyCline, continuous gas extraction at each phase of operation (seven phases in total) can last for more than 30 years.

Turkmenistan aims to elevate annual gas production at Galkynysh to a substantial 200 billion cubic meters, solidifying its position as a major energy exporter.

The development of the Galkynysh field plays a key role in the implementation of the country’s strategic goals to increase production and export of natural gas, strengthening Turkmenistan’s position in the international energy arena. ///nCa, 14 April 2025