A New Stage for Big Dreams: Inclusive Children’s Studio “TA-TaL” in Ashgabat

The inclusive children’s studio “TA-TaL” has entered a new and exciting chapter, having found its long-awaited home at the “Medeniýet merkezi” of the Berkararlyk District in Ashgabat. The young performers now have everything they need for creative growth — their own stage, dressing rooms, and a cozy auditorium.

To celebrate the occasion, a festive event was held, turning into a joyful celebration of children’s talents and dreams. The event brought together the studio’s children and their parents. Among the honored guests were those who contributed to the creation of this unique cultural space, as well as those who came to share in the children’s joy and offer warm words of encouragement.

Tatyana Ovezmuradova, a top-tier actress and head of the studio, welcomed the guests and emphasized that Turkmenistan is a country of happy childhoods. Under the wise leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, conditions are being created to ensure that every child is surrounded by care and love, grows up healthy and happy, and has the opportunity to develop their talents and abilities, she said. She noted that the inclusive studio “TA-TaL” is more than just a theater — it is a beacon of hope and belief in every child’s limitless potential. It is a nurturing social environment where children learn to grow with dignity, respect others’ feelings, and be compassionate.

The celebration featured scenes from the studio’s repertoire — which already includes about ten performances — as well as dance and musical numbers. One of the most touching moments was a literary-musical composition dedicated to the most cherished person in every child’s life — their mother. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, especially to the energetic dances.

The evening ended with video clips show from past performances, reminding everyone of the journey the studio has taken and inspiring hopes for even more creative achievements to come.

The inclusive studio “TA-TaL” continues to prove that theater is a space where every child can find themselves, unlock their potential, and feel part of a big, creative family. ///nCa, 14 April 2025 [photo credit – newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”]