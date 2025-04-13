UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries to Convene in Turkmenistan, August 2025

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries is scheduled to take place in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, Turkmenistan, from 5 to 8 August 2025.

Adopting the draft resolution titled “Further modalities of the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries” (document A/79/L.71) without a vote, the UN General Assembly welcomed and accepted “with appreciation the generous offer of the Government of Turkmenistan to host” the Conference under the theme “Driving progress through partnerships”.

The Assembly also decided to rename the Conference outcome document the “Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024–2034”. ///nCa, 13 April 2025