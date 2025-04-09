The delegation of Turkmenistan had a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 71st session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe

On 8 April 2025, on the sidelines of the 71st session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamurad Geldymuradov held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the UNECE Tatyana Molchan, foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UNECE, including cooperation in the field of sustainable development, trade, ecology, transport and energy.

DPM Geldymuradov, on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, handed Molchan an official invitation to take part in the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

Molchan expressed gratitude for the invitation and confirmed her readiness to take part in the upcoming anniversary events, noting the importance of Turkmenistan’s neutrality as a key principle of international relations and sustainable peace.

On the same day, the Turkmen delegation held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebecca Grynspan, during which the topics of sustainable economic development, expansion of trade potential, digital transformation, investment, and strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNCTAD were discussed.

Geldymuradov presented to Rebeca Grynspan an official invitation to participate in the International Forum of Peace and Trust, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The head of UNCTAD expressed gratitude for the invitation and emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s role in promoting the principles of neutrality and sustainable international partnership. ///nCa, 9 April 2025