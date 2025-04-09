International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Climate Held in Turkmenistan with Support from UNDP and the EU

On April 4, 2025, the International Conference titled “Status of Neutrality – a Guarantee of Sustainable Energy Development. Systems Thinking for Comprehensive Analysis of Energy and Climate” was held at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan in Mary city.

The event was organized jointly within the framework of the United Nations development Programme (UNDP) project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza” and the European Union (EU) project “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA)”, with the support of the Government of Turkmenistan.

The conference brought together leading international and national experts, representatives of government institutions, the academic community, and students to discuss priority areas for the development of sustainable energy, improvement of energy efficiency, and systems thinking in climate analysis.

Participants included professionals from the European Union and Central Asia — including Belarus, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Montenegro. From Turkmenistan, representatives of the Ministry of Energy actively took part in the forum, demonstrating a high level of government support for the “green” transition and openness to international cooperation.

The active participation of the professors and academic personnel, as well students of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, as well as specialists from the Scientific and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” of the Ministry of Energy, gave the conference special significance. Young scientists and professionals had a unique opportunity to present their research, receive expert feedback, and broaden their knowledge in the field of sustainable development.

Before the sessions began, participants visited an exhibition by the Institute and the Center, showcasing innovative solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable urban development.

During the plenary and thematic sessions, participants discussed energy efficiency improvements in sectors such as industry, construction, and transport. Successfully implemented projects in Turkmenistan were presented, along with potential directions for future work.

The program also placed strong emphasis on topics such as climate change and adaptation, environmental education, and the engagement of youth in promoting sustainable practices.

In the lead-up to the conference, a two-stage professional development course was organized for the institute’s educators and researchers. Participants studied modern energy-saving methods adapted to Turkmenistan’s climatic conditions. All attendees successfully completed the training and received certificates.

UNDP and the European Union continue to support Turkmenistan in implementing sustainable, inclusive, and innovative energy solutions, fostering expert capacity and encouraging youth participation in shaping the country’s green future. ///nCa, 9 April 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)